    Hurlburt Field Flightline

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130H Combat Talon II is parked on the flightline at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023. The MC-130H is being replaced by the MC-130J Commando II. The MC-130H retirement is scheduled to be complete by fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    This work, Hurlburt Field Flightline [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt-field
    1SOW-PA

