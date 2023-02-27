Hurlburt Field Flightline

A U.S. Air Force MC-130H Combat Talon II is parked on the flightline at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023. The MC-130H is being replaced by the MC-130J Commando II. The MC-130H retirement is scheduled to be complete by fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)
|02.06.2023
|03.02.2023 16:58
|7659242
|230206-F-FD009-1014
|8256x5504
|10.02 MB
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|2
|0
