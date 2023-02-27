A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider takes flight at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023. The AC-130J contains many advanced features including fully integrated navigation and global positioning systems, along with an advanced two-pilot flight station with fully integrated digital avionics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 16:58
|Photo ID:
|7659241
|VIRIN:
|230206-F-FD009-1029
|Resolution:
|4185x2790
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field Flightline [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT