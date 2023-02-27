Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field Flightline [Image 5 of 6]

    Hurlburt Field Flightline

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider takes flight at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023. The AC-130J contains many advanced features including fully integrated navigation and global positioning systems, along with an advanced two-pilot flight station with fully integrated digital avionics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 7659241
    VIRIN: 230206-F-FD009-1029
    Resolution: 4185x2790
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field Flightline [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ghostrider
    AC-130J
    Hurlburt-field
    1SOW-PA

