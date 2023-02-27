Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Air National Guard Attends State of the State [Image 2 of 3]

    Ohio Air National Guard Attends State of the State

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Ohio Air National Guard leadership pose for a photo after delivering their State of the State briefings at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 7, 2023. Commanders representing all four wings and geographically separated units of Ohio discussed pressing topics related to their respective missions sharing ways to collaborate with the Air National Guard leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 13:52
    Photo ID: 7658971
    VIRIN: 230207-Z-XO039-1097
    Resolution: 4346x4683
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Air National Guard Attends State of the State [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio Air National Guard attends State of the State
    Ohio Air National Guard Attends State of the State
    Ohio Air National Guard Attends State of the State

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Ohio Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT