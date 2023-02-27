Ohio Air National Guard leadership pose for a photo after delivering their State of the State briefings at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 7, 2023. Commanders representing all four wings and geographically separated units of Ohio discussed pressing topics related to their respective missions sharing ways to collaborate with the Air National Guard leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Battani)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 13:52 Photo ID: 7658971 VIRIN: 230207-Z-XO039-1097 Resolution: 4346x4683 Size: 2.16 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Air National Guard Attends State of the State [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.