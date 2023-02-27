Ohio Air National Guard attends State of the State

Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air Maj. Gen. James R. Camp, pets Cleo, a facility dog during the State of the State briefing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 7, 2023. Commanders representing all four wings and geographically separated units of Ohio discussed pressing topics related to their respective missions sharing ways to collaborate with the Air National Guard leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nick Battani)
