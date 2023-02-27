AFRL demonstrates Auto GCAS capabilities

Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Controls Engineer Capt. Christian Potts, left, and Program Manager Amy Burns, right, watch from the simulation control room at AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate while 2nd Lt. Ryan Collins demonstrates automatic fly up maneuvers in a virtual flight simulator generated by the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System, or Auto GCAS, Dec. 6, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Auto GCAS is a software update developed by AFRL, Lockheed Martin and NASA that prevents an aircraft from impacting the ground by automatically pulling the aircraft up before an accident can occur. (U.S. Air Force photo / Richard Eldridge)

