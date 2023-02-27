Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL demonstrates Auto GCAS capabilities [Image 4 of 5]

    AFRL demonstrates Auto GCAS capabilities

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Richard Eldridge 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Controls Engineer Capt. Christian Potts, left, and Program Manager Amy Burns, right, watch from the simulation control room at AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate while 2nd Lt. Ryan Collins demonstrates automatic fly up maneuvers in a virtual flight simulator generated by the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System, or Auto GCAS, Dec. 6, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Auto GCAS is a software update developed by AFRL, Lockheed Martin and NASA that prevents an aircraft from impacting the ground by automatically pulling the aircraft up before an accident can occur. (U.S. Air Force photo / Richard Eldridge)

    TAGS

    simulation
    AFRL
    AFMC
    Auto GCAS
    Aerospace Systems Directorate
    ground avoidance

