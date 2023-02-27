CIWT Hosts REMC 50th Anniversary Observance for Operation Homecoming

Retired Navy Cmdr. Everett Alvarez, who served as a pilot during the Vietnam War and is the second longest held POW in U.S. history, related his experiences exiting Vietnam and going through the reintegration process of Operation Homecoming, during the Robert E. Mitchell Center (REMC) for Prisoner of War Studies observance for the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming held on Corry Station, Mar. 1, 2023.

Date Taken: 03.01.2023
Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US