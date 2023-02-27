Cmdr. Michael Margolius, director of operations for the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency (JPRA), spoke as one of the guest speakers to naval aerospace medical professionals about the lessons learned during personnel recovery operations, during the Robert E. Mitchell Center (REMC) for Prisoner of War Studies observance for the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming held on Corry Station, Mar. 1, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 7658485 VIRIN: 230301-N-WZ128-1017 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 2.32 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CIWT Hosts REMC 50th Anniversary Observance for Operation Homecoming [Image 2 of 2], by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.