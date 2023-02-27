Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CIWT Hosts REMC 50th Anniversary Observance for Operation Homecoming [Image 2 of 2]

    CIWT Hosts REMC 50th Anniversary Observance for Operation Homecoming

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Cmdr. Michael Margolius, director of operations for the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency (JPRA), spoke as one of the guest speakers to naval aerospace medical professionals about the lessons learned during personnel recovery operations, during the Robert E. Mitchell Center (REMC) for Prisoner of War Studies observance for the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming held on Corry Station, Mar. 1, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:38
    Photo ID: 7658485
    VIRIN: 230301-N-WZ128-1017
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWT Hosts REMC 50th Anniversary Observance for Operation Homecoming [Image 2 of 2], by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CIWT Hosts REMC 50th Anniversary Observance for Operation Homecoming
    CIWT Hosts REMC 50th Anniversary Observance for Operation Homecoming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CIWT Hosts REMC 50th Anniversary Observance for Operation Homecoming

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW
    Operation Homecoming
    NAMI
    CIWT
    REMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT