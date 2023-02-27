U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erandy Rodriguez, 29th Aircraft Maintenance Unit MQ-9 Reaper advanced fighter aircraft avionics technician, pulls a portable flood light across a runway at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Command Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 16, 2023. This was Holloman Air Force Base’s first Agile Combat Employment launch and recovery operation with a Portable Aircraft Control Station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin West)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 10:30
|Photo ID:
|7658482
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-UH828-1163
|Resolution:
|5519x3679
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski
