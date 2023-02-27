Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6 [Image 8 of 8]

    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erandy Rodriguez, 29th Aircraft Maintenance Unit MQ-9 Reaper advanced fighter aircraft avionics technician, pulls a portable flood light across a runway at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Command Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 16, 2023. This was Holloman Air Force Base’s first Agile Combat Employment launch and recovery operation with a Portable Aircraft Control Station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:30
    Photo ID: 7658482
    VIRIN: 230216-F-UH828-1163
    Resolution: 5519x3679
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6
    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6
    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6
    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6
    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6
    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6
    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6
    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAGCC
    Holloman AFB
    9th AMU
    6th ATKS
    29th AMU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT