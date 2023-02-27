U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erandy Rodriguez, 29th Aircraft Maintenance Unit MQ-9 Reaper advanced fighter aircraft avionics technician, pulls a portable flood light across a runway at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Command Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 16, 2023. This was Holloman Air Force Base’s first Agile Combat Employment launch and recovery operation with a Portable Aircraft Control Station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:30 Photo ID: 7658482 VIRIN: 230216-F-UH828-1163 Resolution: 5519x3679 Size: 2.85 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.