Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Camden Barnes, 29th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics system technician, unboxes a TowFLEXX TF3 aircraft tug at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Command Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 13, 2023. Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, Cannon AFB, N.M., and Creech AFB, Nevada, participated in Agile Combat Employment Reaper 23.6 at Twentynine Palms to hone their skills while also supporting RPA training for Marines stationed there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin West)

