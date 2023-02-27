NMCB-14, Beautification Project at NRC Miami

MIAMI (Jan. 07, 2023) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Mark Tavormina, a Pembroke Pines resident, attached to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 14, Detachment Miami, powerwashes a ramp in front of the local Navy Reserve Center as part of a beautification project on Jan. 7, 2023. NMCB-14 is tasked with providing advance base construction, battle damage repair, contingency engineering, humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery support to our fleet and unified commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

