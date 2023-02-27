Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-14, Beautification Project at NRC Miami [Image 5 of 5]

    NMCB-14, Beautification Project at NRC Miami

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    MIAMI (Jan. 07, 2023) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Mark Tavormina, a Pembroke Pines resident, attached to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 14, Detachment Miami, powerwashes a ramp in front of the local Navy Reserve Center as part of a beautification project on Jan. 7, 2023. NMCB-14 is tasked with providing advance base construction, battle damage repair, contingency engineering, humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery support to our fleet and unified commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
