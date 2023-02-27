Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Funeral Honors Team, NRC Miami [Image 2 of 5]

    Funeral Honors Team, NRC Miami

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    MIAMI (Jan. 07, 2023) Navy Reserve Center Miami Funeral Honors Team Coordinator Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rebeck Marcelino inspects a Sailor’s shoe during a uniform inspection on Jan. 7, 2023. Navy military funerals are conducted to recognize the proud American tradition of honorable service which Navy men and women have given to their country.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 07:29
    VIRIN: 230107-N-RF885-030
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    This work, Funeral Honors Team, NRC Miami [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

