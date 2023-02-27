Advancement Exam Aboard Anchorage

SINGAPORE (March 2, 2023) – Navy Counselor 1st Class Courtney Hoole, center, distributes exam materials to Sailors before they take the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), March 2, 2023. The Navy-wide advancement exam is part of each Sailor’s final multiple score algorithm for promotion and ranks qualified candidates for advancement consideration. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

