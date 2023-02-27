Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advancement Exam Aboard Anchorage [Image 1 of 3]

    Advancement Exam Aboard Anchorage

    SINGAPORE

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SINGAPORE (March 2, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Travis Stern reviews his servicemember information before taking the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), March 2, 2023. The Navy-wide advancement exam is part of each Sailor’s final multiple score algorithm for promotion and ranks qualified candidates for advancement consideration. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 02:15
