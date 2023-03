U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Feb. 26, 2023) Jet vanes seized by the United Kingdom Royal Navy sit pierside during inventory at a military facility in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Feb. 26, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 00:36 Photo ID: 7657882 VIRIN: 230226-A-RY768-1025 Resolution: 5120x3840 Size: 752.44 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 21 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Forces Assist UK Seizure of Missiles Shipped from Iran [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brandon Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.