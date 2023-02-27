Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces Assist UK Seizure of Missiles Shipped from Iran [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Forces Assist UK Seizure of Missiles Shipped from Iran

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Feb. 26, 2023) Anti-tank guided missile tubes seized by the United Kingdom Royal Navy sit pierside during inventory at a military facility in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Feb. 26, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 00:37
    Photo ID: 7657881
    VIRIN: 230226-A-RY768-1023
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 915.81 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    missiles
    Seizure
    5th Fleet

