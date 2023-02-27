U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Feb. 26, 2023) Anti-tank guided missile tubes seized by the United Kingdom Royal Navy sit pierside during inventory at a military facility in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Feb. 26, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)
U.S. Forces Assist UK Seizure of Missiles Shipped from Iran
