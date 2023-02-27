Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OSI Detachment 327 plans for the future [Image 3 of 3]

    OSI Detachment 327 plans for the future

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, attends a meeting with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 327 and law enforcement members from across the state of Arkansas at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 8, 2023. The commander alongside Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Tonino, 19th Airlift Wing command chief, expressed their appreciation for the support the agencies provided to LRAFB and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 7656921
    VIRIN: 230208-F-VL365-1043
    Resolution: 5476x3643
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSI Detachment 327 plans for the future [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OSI Detachment 327 plans for the future
    OSI Detachment 327 plans for the future
    OSI Detachment 327 plans for the future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSI
    LRAFB
    TLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT