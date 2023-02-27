The Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 327 hosts a meeting with the Team Little Rock command team and law enforcement members from across the state of Arkansas at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 8, 2023. Members from the FBI, USSS, HSI, DEA, IRS, GSA, US Marshals Service, and other local partners came together alongside the U.S. Attorney’s office to discuss their current operations and areas of primary focus. During the meeting, Special Agent Michael Rowe, AFOSI Detachment 327 commander, requested support for the upcoming airshow at LRAFB scheduled for October 2023 and noted its importance to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabell A. Nutt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:59 Photo ID: 7656920 VIRIN: 230208-F-VL365-1039 Resolution: 6011x3999 Size: 4.37 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OSI Detachment 327 plans for the future [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.