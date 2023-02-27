Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Foc'sle Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    Makin Island Foc'sle Operations

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Seaman Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Lt. j.g. Adam Dechard observes an anchor in the foc’sle of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 28, 2023 in the Gulf of Thailand. Anchor monitors are necessary to facilitate control of the anchor to prevent shipboard damage and personnel injury. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 08:50
    Photo ID: 7656240
    VIRIN: 230228-N-EI127-1044
    Resolution: 6476x4204
    Size: 815.52 KB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Foc'sle Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

