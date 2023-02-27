Makin Island Foc'sle Operations

Sailors lock an anchor of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 28, 2023 in the Gulf of Thailand. Locking the chain is necessary to facilitate the control of the anchor to prevent shipboard damage and personnel injury. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Martinez)

