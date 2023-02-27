Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment conduct medical evacuation training operations during the annual Cold Weather Indoctrination Course Dec. 25th, 2023. The purpose of medevac training is to ensure Soldiers have the knowledge and experience to train, operate, and fight in extreme cold weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto, 134th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 00:03 Photo ID: 7655708 VIRIN: 230225-Z-KX552-1005 Resolution: 5099x3164 Size: 8.99 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Better Together [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.