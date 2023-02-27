Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Better Together [Image 11 of 12]

    Better Together

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment conduct medical evacuation training operations during the annual Cold Weather Indoctrination Course Dec. 25th, 2023. The purpose of medevac training is to ensure Soldiers have the knowledge and experience to train, operate, and fight in extreme cold weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto, 134th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 00:03
    Photo ID: 7655708
    VIRIN: 230225-Z-KX552-1005
    Resolution: 5099x3164
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Better Together [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    engineers
    arctic
    alaska national guard
    arctic warriors
    akarng
    cwic

