Alaska Army National Guardsmen SSG Jacob White, a combat engineer, and Spc. Ben Tignanelli, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, perform medical evacuation training operations during the annual Cold Weather Indoctrination Course Dec. 25, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The purpose of the training is to ensure Soldiers have the knowledge and capabilities to perform in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto, 134th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 00:03
|Photo ID:
|7655707
|VIRIN:
|230225-Z-KX552-1004
|Resolution:
|5895x4361
|Size:
|12.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Medical Evacuation [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
