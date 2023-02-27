Alaska Army National Guardsmen SSG Jacob White, a combat engineer, and Spc. Ben Tignanelli, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, perform medical evacuation training operations during the annual Cold Weather Indoctrination Course Dec. 25, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The purpose of the training is to ensure Soldiers have the knowledge and capabilities to perform in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto, 134th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 00:03 Photo ID: 7655707 VIRIN: 230225-Z-KX552-1004 Resolution: 5895x4361 Size: 12.71 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Medical Evacuation [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.