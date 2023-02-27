Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Medical Evacuation [Image 10 of 12]

    Arctic Medical Evacuation

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen SSG Jacob White, a combat engineer, and Spc. Ben Tignanelli, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, perform medical evacuation training operations during the annual Cold Weather Indoctrination Course Dec. 25, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The purpose of the training is to ensure Soldiers have the knowledge and capabilities to perform in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto, 134th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Medical Evacuation [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineers
    arctic
    alaska national guard
    arctic warriors
    akarng
    cwic

