    PACAF Airmen assist in ENCAP during Cobra Gold in Thailand [Image 6 of 6]

    PACAF Airmen assist in ENCAP during Cobra Gold in Thailand

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, assigned to the 673rd Expeditionary Civil Engineer squadron, build an addition to Ban Khao Talat School during an engineering civil action project in Rayong Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 27, 2023. The nearly 30 day construction project involved Airmen working alongside their Thai and Indonesian counterparts. The ENCAP is part of Cobra Gold 23’s emphasis on civic action and humanitarian assistance to further regional collaboration in vital areas. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 21:55
    Photo ID: 7655641
    VIRIN: 230227-F-ZP572-1040
    Resolution: 5472x3366
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH 
    This work, PACAF Airmen assist in ENCAP during Cobra Gold in Thailand [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HADR
    Cobra gold
    Yokota AB
    thailand
    JBER

