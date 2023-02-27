PACAF Airmen assist in ENCAP during Cobra Gold in Thailand

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Barron, noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 673rd Expeditionary Civil Engineer squadron, from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, speaks to Thai media during an media engagement event Ban Khao Talat School during an engineering civil action project in Rayong Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 27, 2023. The nearly 30 day construction project involved Airmen working alongside their Thai and Indonesian counterparts. The ENCAP is part of Cobra Gold 23’s emphasis on civic action and humanitarian assistance to further regional collaboration in vital areas. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

