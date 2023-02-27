Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cultural exchange event helps Camp Zama, Zama City children build fundamental relationship [Image 4 of 4]

    Cultural exchange event helps Camp Zama, Zama City children build fundamental relationship

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Participants in a cultural exchange event held Feb. 25 at the Youth Center on Camp Zama, Japan, pose for a group photo at the end of the event. The event invited Japanese children from outside the installation to play with children from Camp Zama. Also in attendance were U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, Zama City Mayor Mito Sato, and members of the U.S. Army Japan Band, who provided a musical performance.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, Cultural exchange event helps Camp Zama, Zama City children build fundamental relationship [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    cultural exchange event

