Participants in a cultural exchange event held Feb. 25 at the Youth Center on Camp Zama, Japan, pose for a group photo at the end of the event. The event invited Japanese children from outside the installation to play with children from Camp Zama. Also in attendance were U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, Zama City Mayor Mito Sato, and members of the U.S. Army Japan Band, who provided a musical performance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 20:36 Photo ID: 7655551 VIRIN: 230225-A-HP857-376 Resolution: 2449x1632 Size: 8.8 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cultural exchange event helps Camp Zama, Zama City children build fundamental relationship [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.