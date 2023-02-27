A child draws a picture with a help of Keystone Club members, which falls under Camp Zama’s Boys and Girls Club of America, during a cultural exchange event held Feb. 25 at the Youth Center on Camp Zama, Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 20:36 Photo ID: 7655549 VIRIN: 230225-A-HP857-295 Resolution: 5839x4095 Size: 2.31 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cultural exchange event helps Camp Zama, Zama City children build fundamental relationship [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.