    Kilo Company Uniform Fitting [Image 6 of 8]

    Kilo Company Uniform Fitting

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stack their uniform tags during their first uniform fitting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 28, 2023. Recruits are fitted several times throughout recruit training to ensure their uniforms are ready to be worn as Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 17:16
    Photo ID: 7655156
    VIRIN: 230228-M-GO078-1103
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 26.25 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Uniform Fitting [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    Recrut

