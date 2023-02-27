Kilo Company Uniform Fitting

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Abraham Osorio a recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his cover size during their first uniform fitting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 28, 2023. Recruits are fitted several times throughout recruit training to ensure their uniforms are ready to be worn as Marines. Osorio was recruited out of Recruiting Station Houston, TX. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

