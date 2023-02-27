From the Basics

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Senior Airmen Matthew Black, Master Sgt. Kelsey Hannafin, Senior Airman Kyle Marsh and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rothstein, members of the 157th Security Forces Squadron, work together at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Feb. 22, 2023, nearly three years after being in basic military training as trainees and instructors. Hannafin and Rothstein served as military training instructors and section chiefs during their four years at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and in total pushed more than 30 flights of total-force Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

