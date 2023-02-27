From left, Senior Airmen Matthew Black, Master Sgt. Kelsey Hannafin, Senior Airman Kyle Marsh and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rothstein, members of the 157th Security Forces Squadron, work together at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, Feb. 22, 2023, nearly three years after being in basic military training as trainees and instructors. Hannafin and Rothstein served as military training instructors and section chiefs during their four years at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and in total pushed more than 30 flights of total-force Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7654957 VIRIN: 230222-Z-TW741-1002 Resolution: 4614x3691 Size: 0 B Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From the Basics [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.