Master Sgt. Kelsey Hannafin, the unit training manager for the 157th SFS, and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rothstein, a flight chief with the 157th SFS, served four years as military training instructors and refined the next era of U.S. Air Force Airmen. In total the two NCOs pushed over 30 flights of trainees to graduate as 21st century Airmen. (Courtesy photo from Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rothstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7654953 VIRIN: 230222-Z-TW741-3003 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 0 B Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From the Basics [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.