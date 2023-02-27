Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the Basics [Image 2 of 4]

    From the Basics

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Kelsey Hannafin, the unit training manager for the 157th SFS, and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rothstein, a flight chief with the 157th SFS, served four years as military training instructors and refined the next era of U.S. Air Force Airmen. In total the two NCOs pushed over 30 flights of trainees to graduate as 21st century Airmen. (Courtesy photo from Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rothstein)

