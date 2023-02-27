Recruits with Mike Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, rappel off a tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Feb. 27, 2023. The training simulates descending from a helicopter or a building using a rope and harness.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 09:41
|Photo ID:
|7653984
|VIRIN:
|230227-M-CT495-1079
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.32 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mike Company Rappel Tower [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS
