    Mike Company Rappel Tower [Image 2 of 8]

    Mike Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, rappel off a tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Feb. 27, 2023. The training simulates descending from a helicopter or a building using a rope and harness.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:41
    Photo ID: 7653981
    VIRIN: 230227-M-CT495-1094
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Rappel Tower [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Rappel Tower
    Mike Company

