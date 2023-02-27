A grenade detonating after being dropped from an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle onto a target served as the culmination of a modernization exercise conducted by XVIII Airborne Corps, 82nd Airborne Division, 101st Airborne Division, and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities and Development Command (DEVCOM) at Fort Bragg NC, on 24 February 2023.
Modernizing the Fight from Above: Testing and Training on Critical Capability Using New Technology
