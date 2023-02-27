A grenade detonating after being dropped from an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle onto a target served as the culmination of a modernization exercise conducted by XVIII Airborne Corps, 82nd Airborne Division, 101st Airborne Division, and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities and Development Command (DEVCOM) at Fort Bragg NC, on 24 February 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:37 Photo ID: 7653973 VIRIN: 210517-A-OK719-0100 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 1.9 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modernizing the Fight from Above: Testing and Training on Critical Capability Using New Technology [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.