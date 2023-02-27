Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modernizing the Fight from Above: Testing and Training on Critical Capability Using New Technology [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Soldier assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, operates an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle as part of an exercise testing new capabilities at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on 24 February.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 09:37
    Photo ID: 7653972
    VIRIN: 230222-A-BK876-704
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

