    DDC Mou Signing

    DDC Mou Signing

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Pfc. AdamAdam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown, United States Army Garrison commander and Park Hyeon-Deok, Dongducheon City Mayor. Signed a Memorandum of understanding to establish a city-to-city cooperation/advisory council on Feb. 9, 2024. The focus of the council is to promote cultural exchanges, cooperation and generate mutual understanding between the Camp Casey and Dongducheon City communities, in accordance with United States Forces Korea guidance to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Adam Fisher)

    This work, DDC Mou Signing [Image 6 of 6], by PFC AdamAdam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

