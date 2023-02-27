DDC Mou Signing

U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown, United States Army Garrison commander and Park Hyeon-Deok, Dongducheon City Mayor. Signed a Memorandum of understanding to establish a city-to-city cooperation/advisory council on Feb. 9, 2024. The focus of the council is to promote cultural exchanges, cooperation and generate mutual understanding between the Camp Casey and Dongducheon City communities, in accordance with United States Forces Korea guidance to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Adam Fisher)

