F-22 Raptors ascend above Alaska

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron takes off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2023. The F-22 is a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, and is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances to defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

