    F-22 Raptors ascend above Alaska [Image 4 of 6]

    F-22 Raptors ascend above Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron takes off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2023. The F-22 is a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, and is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances to defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 17:42
    Photo ID: 7653144
    VIRIN: 230227-F-UN330-1040
    Resolution: 5222x3481
    Size: 14.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Fighter Jet
    F-22
    Raptor
    F-22 Raptor
    JBER
    3rd Wing

