Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards [Image 2 of 2]

    Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nancy Drapeza 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    Army Reserve Judge Advocates and Paralegals from the 6th and 22d Legal Operations Detachments observed and learned from the mock administration separation board on Feb. 4, 2023, in JBLM, Wash.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 12:20
    Photo ID: 7652401
    VIRIN: 230204-A-MF686-356
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 260.87 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Nancy Drapeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards
    Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army Reserve
    Legal Command
    USARLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT