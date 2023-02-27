Army Reserve Judge Advocates and Paralegals from the 6th and 22d Legal Operations Detachments observed and learned from the mock administration separation board on Feb. 4, 2023, in JBLM, Wash.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 12:20
|Photo ID:
|7652401
|VIRIN:
|230204-A-MF686-356
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|260.87 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Nancy Drapeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT