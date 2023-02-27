Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 12:20 Photo ID: 7652401 VIRIN: 230204-A-MF686-356 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 260.87 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Nancy Drapeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.