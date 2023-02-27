Maj. David Mangan, center, faculty member of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), advises the recorder and defense counsel in front of the board members during the mock administration separation board on Feb. 4, 2023, in JBLM, Wash.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 12:20
|Photo ID:
|7652400
|VIRIN:
|230204-A-MF686-302
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|290.16 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Nancy Drapeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT