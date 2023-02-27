Maj. David Mangan, center, faculty member of The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), advises the recorder and defense counsel in front of the board members during the mock administration separation board on Feb. 4, 2023, in JBLM, Wash.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 12:20 Photo ID: 7652400 VIRIN: 230204-A-MF686-302 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 290.16 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Many Roles, One Team - The Interactive Training of Mock Administration Separation Boards [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Nancy Drapeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.