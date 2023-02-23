Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Support [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Force Support

    SPAIN

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 22, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, NMCB 11, and Air Force Personnel from the 436th Maintenance Squadron (MXS), lift and install a new tail rudder on a C5 Super Galaxy. This maintenance evolution is the first time it had been completed outside of Dover Air Force Base. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

    This work, Air Force Support [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

