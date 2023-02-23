Air Force Support

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 22, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, NMCB 11, and Air Force Personnel from the 436th Maintenance Squadron (MXS), lift and install a new tail rudder on a C5 Super Galaxy. This maintenance evolution is the first time it had been completed outside of Dover Air Force Base. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

