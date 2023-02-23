Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Support [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Force Support

    SPAIN

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 22, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, NMCB 11, and Air Force Personnel from the 436th Maintenance Squadron (MXS), install a new tail rudder on a C5 Super Galaxy. This maintenance evolution is the first time it had been completed outside of Dover Air Force Base. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 05:00
    Photo ID: 7651822
    VIRIN: 230222-N-RH019-0005
    Resolution: 5289x3526
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Support [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Support
    Air Force Support
    Air Force Support
    Air Force Support
    Air Force Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Hard Hat
    Air Force
    RH019

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT