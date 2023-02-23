Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Military Working Dogs Demonstrate Obedience Training [Image 6 of 7]

    NAF Atsugi Military Working Dogs Demonstrate Obedience Training

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230227-N-VI040-1127 ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 27, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Toucheleak Mael, from New Orleans, La., Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi security forces military working dog (MWD) handler, demonstrates a rail crawling exercise with her MWD at NAF Atsugi’s kennel training grounds Feb. 27, 2023. MWDs and their handlers are an integral part of Naval Security Forces, providing unique capabilities to defend installations and resources, and assisting to enforce military laws and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    This work, NAF Atsugi Military Working Dogs Demonstrate Obedience Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

