230227-N-VI040-1115 ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 27, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Toucheleak Mael, from New Orleans, La., Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi security forces military working dog (MWD) handler, prepares to demonstrate a rail crawling exercise with her MWD at NAF Atsugi’s kennel training grounds Feb. 27, 2023. MWDs and their handlers are an integral part of Naval Security Forces, providing unique capabilities to defend installations and resources, and assisting to enforce military laws and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 02:57 Photo ID: 7651714 VIRIN: 230227-N-VI040-1115 Resolution: 5975x4268 Size: 14.7 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Atsugi Military Working Dogs Demonstrate Obedience Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.