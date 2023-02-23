Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-5 Seabees Perform Construction in Papua New Guinea [Image 3 of 3]

    NMCB-5 Seabees Perform Construction in Papua New Guinea

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class CARTER CHADWICK 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    230125-N-N0819-1002
    LORENGAU, Papua New Guinea ( Jan. 25, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, carry a roof support column to prepare for roof installation on a new dental facility in Lorengau Jan. 25. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy photo by Engineering Aide 3rd Class Carter Chadwick)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 01:32
    Photo ID: 7651658
    VIRIN: 230125-N-NO819-1003
    Seabees
    7th Fleet
    NECC
    NMCB-5
    Papua New Guinea
    CTF-75

