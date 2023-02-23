NMCB-5 Seabees Perform Construction in Papua New Guinea

230125-N-N0819-1001

LORENGAU, Papua New Guinea ( Jan. 25, 2023) – Equipment Operator 3rd Class Brian Debolt, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a backhoe in preparation for placing electrical wiring for a new dental facility in Lorengau Jan. 25. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy photo by Engineering Aide 3rd Class Carter Chadwick)

