Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night [Image 7 of 7]

    Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Service members from across Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, participate in the Spades tournament at the Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night Feb. 24, 2023. Reunions are often held in significant places, where a family has historical roots, or where new generations have moved and thrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 01:05
    Photo ID: 7651593
    VIRIN: 230224-F-VM471-008
    Resolution: 2400x1602
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night
    Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night
    Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night
    Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night
    Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night
    Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night
    Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UAE
    AFCENT
    Black History Month
    BHM
    ADAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT