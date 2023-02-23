Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night

Service members from across Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, participate in the Spades tournament at the Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night Feb. 24, 2023. Reunions are often held in significant places, where a family has historical roots, or where new generations have moved and thrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

