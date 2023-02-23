Service members from across Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, participate in the Spades tournament at the Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night Feb. 24, 2023. Reunions are often held in significant places, where a family has historical roots, or where new generations have moved and thrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 01:05
|Photo ID:
|7651593
|VIRIN:
|230224-F-VM471-008
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
