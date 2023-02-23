Al Dhafra Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jordan, 380 Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Force Protection non-commissioned officer, plays in the Spades tournament at the Black History Month Family Reunion Game Night at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2023. The drive to discover and reinforce family connections has continued to guide the African American community through the tradition of family reunions. At these celebratory events, family history is recounted, traditions are taught, and bonds are strengthened through shared memories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

