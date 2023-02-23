Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, rests after finishing a race during a swimming competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2023. Air Force Trials are a paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 20:07
|Photo ID:
|7651435
|VIRIN:
|230226-F-MH901-1055
|Resolution:
|4604x3069
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn John Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
