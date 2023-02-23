Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lyndie Stark, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes during a swimming competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2023. Air Force Trials are a paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman John Lewis IV).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 20:07 Photo ID: 7651434 VIRIN: 230226-F-MH901-1010 Resolution: 5009x3339 Size: 2.06 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn John Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.